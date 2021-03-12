FOR the third day running, no more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation trust.
The latest NHS England data shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust remains at 580.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 25 more Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 132 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 85,067.
Patients were aged between 41 and 100 years old. All except eight, aged 52 to 100 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from March 21 last year to March 11, with the majority being on or after March 7.
Their families have been informed.
