A KIND-HEARTED youngster from North Yorkshire walked more than 100 miles to raise money for a local hospice - collecting £5,000 to support patient care.

Walter McNeil, six, lost his dad Paul two years ago. Paul was 38 and had been suffering from cancer for two and a half years. He passed away on January 6, 2019.

Saint Catherine's Hospice supported Paul and the family through the difficult time.

After talking to his mum Juliet, Walter decided to raise money for Saint Catherine’s by taking on a walking challenge.

The six-year-old, a pupil at Hertford Vale School, said: “I wanted to raise some money for Saint Catherine’s Hospice because they really looked after my daddy and I want to help them.”

At the start of his challenge, Walter and his family, from Staxton, set a target of raising £100. However, he went on to smash this target, raising a staggering £5,000 to help with patient care.

A spokesperson for Saint Catherine’s said: “We are all blown away by his incredible achievement and very grateful for his efforts.

“He has raised an amazing amount, which will all go towards looking after patients and their families at a time when they need it the most.”

The youngster and his family originally set a target of walking 50 miles between January 7 and 31.

However, Walter went on to breeze past his target, notching up 111 miles in all.

“Walter has done amazingly well with his walking challenge," said his mum Juliet.

"He really enjoyed it and we’re so glad to have been able to raise some money.

“I’m just so proud of him. Many people have said how well he’s done and how proud Paul would have been of him."