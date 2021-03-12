THE body found in woodland in Kent is that of missing York woman Sarah Everard, Scotland Yard has said.
Speaking to reporters outside Scotland Yard, Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said: “As you know, on Wednesday evening, detectives investigating the disappearance of Sarah Everard discovered a body secreted in woodland in Kent.
“The body has now been recovered and formal identification procedure has now been undertaken.
“I can now confirm that it is the body of Sarah Everard."
He said his “thoughts and prayers, and those of the entire organisation” remained “at this awful time” with Sarah's family, who are from York.
He added: “Specialist officers remain in constant contact with Sarah’s family, and will continue to support them throughout the investigation and beyond.
“That investigation continues at a pace and we have hundreds of officers working round the clock to establish the full circumstances of Sarah’s disappearance, and her murder.”
The news comes as a Metropolitan Police Officer remains in custody on suspicion of murdering the 33-year-old former Fulford School pupil.
