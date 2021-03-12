MOVING online for the first time, 'Let's Rock 2021' is bringing together young musicians and singers from across the area.
Featuring arrangements of classic songs, plus some original pieces, the one-hour event will bring together performances including from the National Centre for Early Music in York.
Working online, young people from across the county have been honing their musical skills at home and submitting videos.
A spokesperson for the event said: "The young people involved have worked incredibly hard under challenging circumstances and they'd love you to join them for an hour of music."
The event will be streamed from the Remarkable Music Studio in Bridlington on Saturday March 20 at 6pm – as well as being available to watch on repeat.
You can catch it on YouTube as well as via facebook watch-along. To watch – a generated link will be available from March 13.
This project is funded by Music4U.