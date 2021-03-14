I WISH Magdalena Torres every success with her new café in Heslington Road.
This is a difficult time for all such ventures, but with the hugely successful vaccine roll-out in York, her enterprise speaks of better times being not far away.
Unfortunately Fishergate has suffered a double blow to its café culture.
Not only did Busk café close for good in December, but York council planners ignored the strong objections of local residents and passed a planning application to allow the 150-year-old shop to be converted into a tiny flat.
The owner still has the For Sale board up, so I do hope that before the owner begins conversion work, another Magdalena Torres will come along and start a new business in the old Busk café, otherwise Fishergate will lose this historic corner shop forever.
Christopher Rainger,
Grange Street,
Fishergate, York