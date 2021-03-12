A NEW convenience store has opened today in York city centre.
The shop, a Sainsbury's Local, which is creating 30 new jobs, has opened in the former French Connection store in Davygate, which closed in June 2019.
The supermarket giant said last year that the opening of the 4,607 sq ft store was not likely to result in the closure any other Sainsbury's stores in the city centre, saying it was a new addition to Sainsbury's estate and it didn't have 'any plans to close any York supermarkets at this time.'
The shop was initially due to open on January 29 and has been fitted out in accordance with Government advice in relation to Covid-19, such as social distancing guidelines and working practices.
The old French Connection shop is just one of many city centre retail outlets which have closed down over the last couple of years, after being hit by Internet competition and repeated lockdowns.