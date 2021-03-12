POLICE officers are currently at Spa Bridge, Scarborough following reports of concern for a man's safety after he dropped from the bridge.
The man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after dropping from the bridge.
There is a significant police presence to deal with the incident and surrounding roads have been closed since around 11.35am today, when the incident was reported.
Some of the roads are now being reopened but motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.
Comments are closed on this article.