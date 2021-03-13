THREE drink drivers are off the roads for at least three years each after they appeared before York Magistrates Court in recent weeks.
Keelie Lauren Stott, 27, of Waincroft, Strensall, has been banned from driving for 40 months.
She admitted driving at nearly three times the drink drive limit on Water Lane, York, on December 5.
In addition to the driving ban she was given a 12-month community order with 60 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Scott Kevin Rocks, 45, of Burdyke Avenue, Clifton, is off the roads for three years.
He drove a car on Walmgate, central York, on July 24 when nearly twice the drink drive limit. He admitted the offence and was ordered to pay a £189 fine, a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Artur Charytolow, of Belvedere Avenue, Beeston, was banned from driving for four years.
He admitted drink-driving on the A63 at Monk Fryston. In addition to the ban, he was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and £34 statutory surcharge.
