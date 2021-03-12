THE head teacher at Sarah Everard's old school in York has warned that women are facing harassment and threats of violence as they simply go about their everyday lives.
Fulford School head Steve Lewis's comments came in a letter to parents, seen by The Press, about the 'truly awful' disappearance in London of the former pupil, whose 'kindness, care and humanity benefited all who knew her.'
He wrote: "As a wider society, it rightly asks us to address the fact that women and girls around the country are left open to harassment and threats of violence whilst simply going about their everyday life."
He argued that schools were more than places of learning but 'rich and vibrant communities.'
He wrote: "Lifelong friendships are made, futures planned, happy and sad times shared. Relationships made at school are deep and meaningful. However long ago one leaves school, we always remain part of our school community.
"Sarah Everard was a Fulford pupil. She left Fulford in 2005. Her kindness, care and humanity benefited all who knew her. She spent her days with teachers and friends learning, questioning and developing into the lovely young woman we hear about and some of us were lucky enough to know.
"Her disappearance is truly awful. The last few days have unfolded to devastating effect to her family and friends.
"I know I speak on behalf of our whole school community in sending our thoughts, warm wishes and prayers to all who have been part of Sarah’s life."
