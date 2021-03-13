I JUST want to underline that City of York Council has made no decision to change its agreed ambition for the city to achieve zero carbon by 2030 – the necessary target date identified by scientists, approved by Full Council and a key part of our Council Plan.
The city’s Green councillors will always stand for the highest possible carbon reduction ambitions including the 2030 target. The expert report on possible zero carbon pathways for York received by the Climate Scrutiny Committee was very welcome as it starts to set out the scale of the challenge and to address the practicalities of getting there.
The council will soon be launching a consultation on the city’s Climate Change Strategy. This will need to consider choices – about policies and technologies and how they may change over the coming years; about the impacts on people’s lives and about how the city can invest most effectively to deliver the ‘co-benefits’ of reaching climate targets including green jobs, warmer homes and a better environment.
The council is doing a huge amount of climate-related work but to motivate and inspire the transformation we need we will need everyone to rally round that clear 2030 ambition.
Cllr Denise Craghill,
Green Party councillor for Guildhall ward,
Broadway West,
York
