A HOUSING firm with branches in North Yorkshire is keeping it in the family as one of their consultants is showing the ropes of the industry to her daughter.

Linden Homes full time sales consultant Sam Murray is currently based at the housebuilder’s Scarborough sales hub, which serves the Tara Fields, Cayton Reach and Northfield Meadows developments.

Having been with the company for three years, Sam is now enjoying showing the new homes ropes to a new special trainee – her 20-year-old daughter Abbie.

After recently graduating in hairdressing, Abbie was looking for a more "fulfilling," role where she could easily transfer her personal skills, and opted for a role as trainee sales consultant.

Abbie, who lives in East Riding, said: "The training is very hands on, and I have the advantage of having my mum to train me and I can ask anything without feeling self- conscious.

"Every day is different, and I love the challenges each day brings. I am most excited about getting customers closer to living in their dream home."

The pair say they not only enjoy working with each other, but with the many customers they deal with on a daily basis – helping them through the new homes journey to achieve their ultimate moving goal.

"We never have any cross words and work really well as a team. I am incredibly proud of Abbie and what she has achieved so far," Sam said. "I am in no doubt her maturity, self-motivation and incredible work ethic will ensure she has a prosperous career within Linden Homes," the 48-year-old added.

The duo said they have had to introduce some boundaries into the home and a "no work-talk past 7.30pm rule," – which they said helps keeps the family sane.