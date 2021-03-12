THERE are set to be a number of traffic restrictions in place in York over the coming weeks.
Resurfacing work will be carried out in Hob Moor Terrace from Monday (March 15) until Friday March 19, as well as in Elmfield Avenue between the same dates.
Water works will be carried out in St Saviourgate on Monday (March 15).
There will be restrictions in place in Holtby Lane and Towthorpe Moor Lane between Monday and Friday March 19.
Street lighting works will be carried out in University Road from Thursday March 25 till Friday March 26.