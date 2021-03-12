AN ARTIST based in North Yorkshire has secured a place in the grand final of an international competition.
Ryan Swain, from Malton, has reached the final of the Posca Artist Of The Year Awards, winning himself a bundle of 'Uniball Posca' goodies in the process.
Ryan entered the competition last month and his piece named 'Lockdown Lovers' received 31.3 per cent of the 2062 public votes cast online for last month's theme, which was 'love'.
Ryan, 31, said: "I am so thrilled and excited to of made it in to the finals, I couldn't of done it without all of the votes and support, which I appreciate hugely so thank you.
"I can't wait to see what theme I get in the finals in December."
Ryan created the piece during in the first lockdown. Before he met his girlfriend Crystal, he drew them together and sent her it as they weren't able to capture a photograph together.
Ryan said that art and crafts have saved him during the pandemic as it has helped with his mental health and wellbeing.