THERE will be an extra Bank Holiday to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the Government has announced.

The nation will be able to come together and celebrate the monarch's 70-year reign over the course of a four-day weekend.

The May Bank Holiday weekend next year will be moved to Thursday, June 2, and there will be an additional Bank Holiday on Friday, June 3, to celebrate her Majesty hitting this milestone.

She will be the first British monarch to have held the position for seven decades.

Alongside the holiday, there will also be an "extensive programme of public events which will mix traditional pageantry with cutting edge technological displays" to celebrate the occasion.

As part of the festivities, a Jubilee medal will be created and awarded to public services workers, including representatives from the army, emergency services and prison services.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee will be a truly historic moment - and one that deserves a celebration to remember.

"We can all look forward to a special, four-day Jubilee weekend, when we will put on a spectacular, once-in-a-generation show that mixes the best of British ceremonial splendour with cutting edge art and technology.

"It will bring the entire nation and the Commonwealth together in a fitting tribute to Her Majesty’s reign."

Some details on the nature of the celebration have been confirmed, while others are currently being developed.

A government spokesman said: "The four day celebrations will feature an extensive programme of events that mix the best of British ceremonial splendour and pageantry with cutting edge artistic and technological displays. These will be interspersed with the traditional nationwide fanfare and celebrations.

"Spectacular moments in London and other major cities will be complemented by events in communities across the UK and the Commonwealth, allowing people to join together in celebration and thanks at a national and local level.

"Plans for the Platinum Jubilee are being developed in conjunction with some of the UK’s leading creative minds, event organisers and world class digital design companies.

"Using the talents of the UK’s cultural and creative sectors, the programme will engage young people from across the Commonwealth and use new technology in exciting ways."