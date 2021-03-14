Luna and Rocket are two 18 month-old cats - a brother and sister - who were taken to the York RSPCA as their previous owner could no longer keep them.

Luna and Rocket are a pair of absolute sweethearts who just love attention, fuss and quality time with their owners. They were admitted to the centre though no fault of their own or their previous owners.

The staff say they are really sweet cats, they are gentle, kind and very loving. If you are after a pair of lap cats who will keep you company on the sofa then look no further.

Luna and Rocket are quite quiet cats who enjoy the simple things in life. We are looking for a quiet home for these two siblings where they can enjoy being part of a loving home once again.

Rocket has recently been diagnosed with struvite crystals for which he must be fed a specific veterinary diet (Royal Canin Urinary SO) to prevent bladder stones forming.

He eats the special food with no problems. He will need to stay on this for life, but since being on the special diet he has not had any more problems with his bladder. He is back to being the happy, playful and very affectionate cat he used to be.

Centre staff will be happy to discuss this condition with any potential adopters if they are worried by anything. If adopters are worried about feeding separately there are micro chip feeding stations you can purchase. Please do shop around as costs do vary.

Luna and Rocket are housecats, and are suitable to live with children aged 14 years and over.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters to allow us to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year. To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

Please note, due to the Covid restrictions we are only able to re-home to adopters who live in the York area.