A DRIVER'S manoeuvre across no overtaking lines killed a woman and devastated her relatives in two countries, York Crown Court heard.

Slovakian Maria Cuzyova, 62, was visiting her family in England when William Charles Jackson, 23, crashed head-on into the family's car.

Mrs Cuzyova was killed, her daughter Michaela Young and son-in-law Nicholas Young suffered life-changing injuries.

The only person who escaped with only minor injuries was her five-year-old granddaughter.

Mrs Cuzyova had only been in England for five days.

Jackson, of Aire Road, Wetherby, pleaded guilty causing death by dangerous driving and two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was jailed for 5 years and 8 months. and was banned from driving for 7 years and 10 months.

Judge Simon Hickey said text messages that police found on Jackson’s mobile phone demonstrated a disregard and lack of respect to road safety and other road users.

Mrs Young told the court: "Mum was full of life and loved by everyone. She was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren who miss her every day.

My Dad’s lost his wife of 40 years, his rock, and my Grandma her only daughter and main carer. I have lost my Mum and a best friend."

“Our family has been ripped apart and we are all utterly devastated. Both my husband and I are left with lifelong injuries that constantly remind us of the horror caused by William Jackson. We would like to thank the emergency services and our local community for all the help and support they have provided during this very difficult time.”

The crash happened about 10pm on April 3, 2019 when Jackson was driving a red Vauxhall Astra, on the A168 up a hill between Kirk Deighton and Walshford

He crossed double white lines into the other lane near the top of the hill and crashed into the Polo driven by Mrs Young.

He claimed he had been overtaking a slower moving vehicle.

Senior Investigating Officer traffic sergeant Kirsten Aldridge of North Yorkshire Police's major collision investigation team said: “My heart goes out to the Young and Cuzyova family.

“Maria had just arrived in the UK to visit her family. They were travelling back home after spending a lovely evening together and should have been all been able to return safely.

"However, due to the irresponsible actions of Jackson and his poor decision making, they will for evermore remember that night with heartache and sorrow.

“I’d like to thank my colleagues in the major collision investigation team and forensic collision investigation unit for their hard work and determination in bringing this case to court and securing justice for the family.

"While the sentence handed to Jackson today will never bring Mrs Cuzyova back, I hope it does help the family to move forward knowing that justice has been served and Jackson will spend time behind bars for the crime he committed.

“I hope the sentence also acts as a reminder that every driver on the road has a responsibility for the safety of other drivers and road users around them. A poorly judged manoeuvre or a hastily thought through decision can have devastating, fatal effects. So, please drive safely and with consideration to others at all times.”