HERE are the latest temporary traffic restrictions for York:

HOLTBY LANE and TOWTHORPE MOOR LANE, YORK

A 30 mph speed limit will be in place along Holtby Lane, York, between its junction with Stockton Lane and Carr Golt Bridge as well as on Towthorpe Moor Lane, York, between its junction with Strensall Road and Towthorpe Household Waste Recycling Centre.

This will be in place while road works are done, starting on Monday, March 15, to March 19.

HOB MOOR TERRACE, YORK

Pedestrians and vehicles cannot use the footpath connecting Hob Moor Terrace and Hob Moor Cycle Track, York (closed footpath) while resurfacing works are undertaken.

The work will take place between Monday, March 15 and Friday,March 19. An alternative route for diverted pedestrians and vehicles will be available during this time.

ELMFIELD AVENUE, YORK

Roadworks will take place at Elmfield Avenue, between its junctions with Monkton Road and Sefton Avenue (closed road) from Monday, March 15 until Friday, March 19. An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be available.

ST SAVIOURGATE, YORK

Water works will be taking place at St Saviourgate, York, between its junction with Hungate and Whip-ma-whop-ma-gate (closed road) until 8pm on Monday, March 15. The ‘one way’ direction of traffic flow in St Saviourgate will be suspended to allow two-way traffic flow in the road. Also a temporary taxi rank for four cars will operate from the north western side of Pavement, York. The head of the rank will be situated on the north western side of Pavement, temporary revoking the ‘No Waiting at any Time’ and loading ban restrictions during the works. No alternative route for the diverted traffic will be signed during the works period.

For further information contact highway.regulation@york.gov.uk