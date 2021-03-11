THE police officer suspected of kidnapping and murdering York woman Sarah Everard has been taken to hospital for a head injury sustained while in custody.
Scotland Yard said today that the suspect, who is in his 40s, was treated, discharged and returned to the police station where he is being held.
He was found collapsed and unconscious in his cell on Thursday after suffering serious head wounds, according to the Sun.
The Met said: “The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment to a head injury sustained while in custody.
“He has since been discharged and returned to custody. We are not prepared to discuss further."
The serving Metropolitan Police officer was originally arrested on suspicion of kidnap and then arrested again yesterday on suspicion of murdering Sarah, who disappeared last week while walking home from a friend's house in Clapham.
Comments are closed on this article.