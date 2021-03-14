A CHARITY'S offices in York could be turned into a church under plans before City Of York Council.
An application has been sent to city planners to change the use of the office space in Fawcett Street, Fishergate, into a church.
For the past two decades, the building has housed Macmillan Cancer Support.
In the application, John Reeves, of the Helmsley Group - acting agent for the church - records that the building, listed as Hamilton House, was vacant and there were no plans to make alterations to the building except for signage.
The premises is large - spread over five floors - and faces on to the inner ring road in the Fishergate gyratory.
It has a glazed, recessed entrance with a combination of open plan and partitioned office space.
To view more planning applications, visit: planningaccess.york.gov.uk
