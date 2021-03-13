A STREET food trader is forging plans to open a shop in York just months after launching a city centre cafe.

Phoebe Lai has been offering takeaway refreshments from her Goodramgate cafe, Meow, since the third lockdown forced her to shut within days of opening in January.

She is now working on designs for Bubble Bao - a shop which will open at No 43 Shambles, in the former Essence of Peru gift shop, in May or June, pending planning permission for internal alterations.

Shoppers will be able to buy bubble tea at both locations - flavoured fruit and milk teas served hot or cold with chewy tapioca balls - as well as Bao buns, which will be sold at Bubble Bao in boxes to take away and warm up at home.

Meow is also serving bubble waffles which are made in a honeycomb mould and have crispy edges and soft, chewy 'bubbles'.

"I am from Hong Kong where it is a traditional, popular snack," said Phoebe, adding that they are made fresh and served with ice cream and toppings. "I am the first person to bring this bubble waffle to York."

Phoebe has operated as a mobile trader in the city for a number of years, from her Little Bubble Box food trailer, including at Shambles market, York Food and Drink Festival and York Fringe.

"I was worried when the government closed everything, but I am confident that once we open we will be back to normal," she said. "I know York well because I have worked here for a few years, and I know the football is usually high."

Phoebe said she expected to recruit up to four people when business returns to normal, and wants to support the Government's Kickstart scheme, which aims to offer employment opportunities to young people, once she has been trading for the required six months.

Meow is open from 12pm to 8pm.