YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has increased slightly over the last 24 hours, but it remains below 50.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by three to 48.9 cases per 100,000 population. This remains below the UK national average rate, which stands at 60 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 11 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic up to 48.9 cases per 100,000 population.
The weekly Covid case rate in North Yorkshire has dropped by two taking it below 40 to 39.6 cases per 100,000 population. A further 44 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 28,491.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by two to reach 70.3 cases per 100,000 population. A further 32 cases have been recorded in the East Riding area, taking the total for the pandemic to 17,121.
Across the UK, a further 6,753 cases of the virus have been recorded, taking the country's total for the pandemic to 4,241,677.