A YORKSHIRE charity, which supports some of the most vulnerable children in the region, celebrates 10 years since opening this month.
Created by two sets of parents who had children suffering from cancer, Yorkshire Children’s Trust reaches its 10th birthday this month.
From an old slow laptop on the kitchen table, the charity has now grown to support children from all over the Yorkshire region, offering both emotional and financial to them and their families.
The financial support is offered though two channels - a support grant to parents who have children in hospital and help with funding towards expensive but essential medical equipment.
The emotional needs of local children are also addressed through the provision of respite breaks at the charity’s holiday home in Skegness.
Throughout the three lockdown periods, Yorkshire Children’s Trust has seen a vast increase in referrals for support through counselling and play therapies.
The charity is launching a 'Big Birthday Appeal' in the hope of raising funds to move to new premises that will incorporate two counselling rooms. To support the charity, visit: https://bit.ly/2OqyJtL