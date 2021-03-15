TEACHER Laura Lancaster is shaping up as the celebrity ‘selfie’ queen of York with snaps of famous faces including Bradley Cooper, Ronan Keating, Peter Andre, Gethin Jones and Jamie Redknapp.

Laura, 34, travels across the UK and abroad in her hobby of getting her photo taken with the rich and famous.

So far her roll call of celebrity ‘selfies’ includes sports stars Dame Kelly Holmes, Damon Hill, Alan Shearer, Rory McIlroy, Joe Root as well as film and TV’s Philip Glenister, Ioan Gruffudd, Peter Jones, Andrew Howard and Jesse Metcalfe.

She has travelled to London, Ireland and America on what she terms her “stalking” adventures - often with friends in tow.

She has even had her mum and boyfriend as companions.

Laura with Boyzone

Laura, of Acomb, a former teacher at All Saints School and Minster School in York, said: “My current boyfriend thinks I’m nuts but he has no issue with me booking stalking weekends away! I could not be in a relationship with someone who had a problem with my hobby!

“Despite moaning he has come with me to meet Ant Middleton before at a book signing – I think I only managed to persuade him because he loves SAS: Who Dares Wins. We have been to his tour before and he actually has his books.

“He also came with me to see a show in Las Vegas which featured the American model Kendra Wilkinson.

“I have always loved her bubbly personality. She is a fabulous person and actually grabbed my phone to take some selfies even though you were only supposed to get one ‘official photo’!”

Laura gets cheeky with Kendra Wilkinson

The most difficult snap to get was of Fifty Shades of Gray star Jamie Doran.

“He was difficult as he was very popular with the women following the success of the 50 Shades franchise. I had to chase after him and beat the crowds!”

But there have been other tricky conquests too.

“Niall Horan from One Direction was also very popular with the teenage girls!

“Rory McIlroy is always tough as he is very current and popular with everyone and he does not stop often at celebrity golf events - probably because he is so focused on his game!

“Bradley Cooper was also a challenge as he didn’t do selfies when I met him, just autographs.

“Of course I still got a photo of him smiling next to me but unfortunately not looking direct at the camera!”

Laura just manages to get in the photo with actor Bradley Cooper

What is the secret to approaching someone to ask for a selfie?

Laura says: “You must be confident. When you see an opportunity, you must grab it as often you do not get a second chance.

“I am always polite to the celebrity, talk to them by name and say please and thank you as manners will get you a long way.”

Why does she do it? “I find it really exciting meeting famous people and it gives me a buzz.

“I am also a competitive person and I love a challenge – at big events I like to get a snap with as many celebrities as possible and this spurs me on!”

How Laura goes about meeting celebs requires military planning, it appears.

“First of all you have to do the research to know when and where the celebrities will be appearing.

“This is more difficult being a teacher as my only opportunities are on a weekend or in the school holidays.

“You may have to purchase tickets in advance for example at nightclubs, celebrity golf events or book signings. You need to be prepared to travel as there are limited events in Yorkshire. A lot of big events are near London which means you will also need to purchase accommodation.

“I drive to events to save money and always stay in cheap hotels to reduce costs!

“Sometimes you have to wait a long time in a queue at a CD or book signing to meet a celebrity.

“I think these are easy and guaranteed ways to get a photo so I am always committed.

Laura meets Peter Andre

“I milk it as well and get a few photos as you need to ensure you are happy with at least one!

“I have paid for a meet and greet before with Boyzone at a concert as they are my favourite celebrities. This also guarantees a front row seat! Although it was expensive, I thought it was worth it as it is much harder to get selfies and photos with a group of celebrities than one individual.

“I have been to Ireland to see Keith Duffy in shows before but my friends and I always make a weekend of it!”

Although she has “snapped” lots of famous faces, there are still some on her wish list.

“I would love to meet David Beckham and he has always been at the top of my list.

“Unfortunately he has no interest in celebrity golf however and is often not in this country which is a hindrance! When he played for Manchester United I waved at him through his car window but that is the nearest I have been. My best friend and I had posters of him all over our walls when we were at school!

“I would love to meet Mo Farah as I respect his amazing athletic achievements and I thought he was great recently in I’m A Celebrity. I run frequently and am in awe of the training he completes.

“In a dream world I would also meet Brad Pitt – surely everyone fell in love with him in Ocean’s 11!

“Other than Ronan Keating, my favourite solo artist is Enrique Iglesias and although I have seen him in concert it was very expensive for a meet and greet ticket! He may be impossible to meet too seen as he lives abroad.”

Laura with Ronan Keating

Laura says she uses her photos in her work as a school teacher.

She said: “I currently work at a school in Leeds which has actually benefited from my stalking!

“We went on a sports tour and raffled signed rugby balls and football shirts that I had got signed on my adventures.

“My current workmates think I’m mad but they love hearing the stories.

“My old head of department created a letter from Ronan Keating including all his song lyrics for my Secret Santa gift!

“I have even met celebrities while at work. When taking Year 11 pupils ice skating I met the cricketer Ryan Sidebottom in training for Dancing On Ice.

“I use my celebrity snaps in resources and quizzes for my students. I teach PE and the GCSE specification includes the body types necessary for different sports.”

Laura with Dame Kelly Holmes

She added: “I have lots of friends who come stalking with me and love it as much as I do.

“Different friends come with me to stalk different celebrities.

“We always have a laugh and make fantastic memories. My best friend Katherine and I attend pantomimes, theatre shows and 90s weekenders together which often have great access to the celebrities.

“My mum often attends events with me too – one of her favourite celebrities is the Mission Impossible 2 actor Dougray Scott and the footballer David Ginola!”

