RESIDENTS from a care home in York were "delighted," to be able to meet their loved ones in person this week, for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The Connaught Court home in York has opened its doors to family visits, following new guidance from the Government, which allows each care home resident to receive visits from one family member or loved one.

One of the first residents to be reunited with his wife in person was John Richardson. John said he was "extremely happy," to see his wife Judy and to be able to hold hands again.

Judy said: "I have missed my husband so much. It’s been an emotional experience being next to him in the same room and to hold his hand.

"Staff at the home have done a wonderful job in supporting John to stay happy and healthy but it is such a special feeling to be with him again finally."

Connaught Court closed its doors to all but essential visitors before the first national lockdown last year to protect its residents and staff.

Families have still been able to visit using the home’s Covid-secure visitor pod, which opened last summer.

Home manager, Victoria Wilson, said: “We have been waiting for this moment for a long time and are overjoyed to be able to reunite our residents safely with their loved ones in person.

"Throughout the pandemic, our staff have gone above and beyond to support our residents to stay connected with their loved ones, which is vital for their wellbeing.

"We are so pleased to be moving in the right direction and are looking forward to opening our home up to more visitors and larger gatherings when it is safe to do so."

To ensure the safety of residents and staff at the care home, each visitor must undertake a lateral flow Covid test before entering and receive a negative result before meeting their loved one in person.

Connaught Court, run by RMBI Care Co., is part of the Masonic Charitable Foundation.

The home is currently able to safely welcome new residents. For more information, please visit: http://www.rmbi.org.uk/