FOUR new cases of the Manaus variant of coronavirus have been identified in England - including one in Yorkshire - Public Health England said this afternoon.
The case was found in Bradford after the person tested positive late last month having travelled back from Brazil via Paris on February 14.
The other three cases were found in South Gloucestershire and are said to be close or household contacts with the two cases previously discovered in the area.
A PHE statement said: “Contact tracing teams have followed up close contacts of the individual and advised them to isolate and get a test.”
The new cases bring the number of cases of the variant, named P1, detected in the UK to ten – seven in England and three in Scotland.
