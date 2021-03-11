Flowers from members of the public have been laid outside a woodland site in Kent where police continue to investigate the disappearance of York woman Sarah Everard.
One tribute reads: “Sarah, wherever you are love from Francesca Hughes x x x x x “Wish I could be there”.
The flowers were placed by the gate by police officers on Thursday afternoon.
Another tribute at the scene says: “Sarah, we may be strangers but all I can do is hope it’s not you.
“Our hearts are breaking thinking of your poor family.”
A significant police presence remains at a site near Ashford where officers continue to investigate the disappearance of Sarah, 33, a former Fulford School pupil.
A wide perimeter is set up around the scene with officers at the entry points.
A serving Metropolitan Police officer, who is in his 40s, is being questioned on suspicion of the 33-year-old’s kidnap and murder.
Fulford School head teacher Steve Lewis today spoke of his "great sadness" over the devastating news of Sarah's disappearance.
"Sarah was a vibrant, caring and much valued member of our school community. She left Fulford School in 2005," he said.
Marketing executive Sarah vanished while walking home from a friend's flat in south London on Wednesday March 3.
