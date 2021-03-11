A MAJOR city centre road in York is set to close to allow for Yorkshire Water to begin a programme of sewer cleaning on a section of brick-built sewer.
The work is due to start on March 22 and run until April 4. It will require lane closures in Foss Bank just after the entry slip road into Sainsbury’s and Go Outdoors car park entrance.
The slipway that leads from Foss Bank to the A1036 Jewbury will be closed to all vehicular traffic while the work is carried out.
Following consultation with City of York Council, a signed diversion route will be in place from Monkgate, Eboracum Way and Layerthorpe to Jewbury.
The work will allow the sewer to be inspected and maintenance to be carried out.
Mark Allsop, customer liaison advisor at Yorkshire Water, said: “This work is vital to allow us to inspect and maintain this brick-built sewer. We have liaised closely with the council's highways department to minimise disruption as much as possible while the work is carried out.
“During the cleaning we will not need access to any properties in the area and water supplies and wastewater services will not be affected.”
