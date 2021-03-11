POLICE officers feared for their lives as a joiner drove his car back and forth near them in a confined space, York magistrates heard.

They screamed at Mark Andrew Ambury, 41, to stop what he was doing in his garage, said Jane Chadwick, prosecuting.

He revved his car, hitting and damaging the closed garage door and the building’s brick wall.

“I feared for my life and those of my officers,” said the then Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker. “We were in a confined space and Ambury could have seriously injured or killed one of us as he was driving the car back and forth.”

It took three officers to get Ambury out of the car and cuff his hands and legs.

One of them tasered him twice, said Mrs Chadwick.

Ambury, of Front Street, Acomb, pleaded guilty to affray on the day of his trial and was sent for sentence to York Crown Court.

He was released on bail.

His solicitor Andrew Davidson said Ambury had been afraid of what may happen when the police told him they were fetching a window smashing tool to get him out of the car and had reacted irrationally.

“He deeply regrets that, and he wishes to apologise to the officers for his actions of that evening,” said Mr Davidson.

Mrs Chadwick said police went to Ambury’s home in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2020 to deal with a domestic incident.

When they arrived, Ambury had locked himself in his VW Golf in his garage with the garage door shut and a van in front of it.

They went into the garage and asked him to get out of the car. He refused.

After repeating their request and getting the same response, one of the officers went to fetch the tool so they could break into the car and get him out of it.

Ambury revved the engine and started driving back and forth.

He only stopped when the officers smashed a window and reached in to stop the engine.

Mr Davidson said Ambury had been drinking and had been an alcoholic, but was now getting help.

“That night is the last time he has touched any alcohol,” he said. “He is a skilled tradesman able to contribute positively to society.”