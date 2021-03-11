FOR the second day running, no more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust remains at 580.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been 22 more Covid deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 159 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 84,935.
Patients were aged between 35 and 99 years old. All except 11, aged 64 to 91 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
The dates of death range from December 11 to March 10, with the majority being on or after March 5.
Their families have been informed.
