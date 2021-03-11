THE number of Covid wards at York Hospital has been cut again after patient numbers fell further.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today that it was currently treating 44 confirmed and suspected Covid-19 patients at York and Scarborough hospitals.
This compares with 54 on Tuesday and a peak of 242 Covid patients on January 26.
At that time, seven wards at York Hospital were devoted to people suffering from the coronavirus.
A trust spokeswoman said today that two wards at York were now set aside for Covid patients.