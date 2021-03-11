ORGANISERS of an agricultural show near York have decided to wait another month before deciding whether or not to press ahead with the event this summer.
Twenty people volunteered to assist at the Tockwith Show after an appeal for more helpers was issued last week.
But the show committee has decided that more information is required about what lies ahead, in terms of the pandemic, before making a firm commitment to hold the show in August, and deferred its decision.
Show president Michelle Lee said she was heartened to know so many people clearly cared about the show.“We are all hoping that by August things will be getting back to some sort of normality, but we need to recognise that many people – even after having both their vaccinations – may feel cautious about attending an event with thousands of others," she said.