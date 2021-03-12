A NORTH Yorkshire accountancy firm has appointed its first female partner in its 102-year history.
Emma Henderson has moved up the ranks at Wasley Chapman & Co to take on the role.
As well as being a chartered account and business advisor, Emma is now in charge of all the marketing, including rebranding and social media, for Wasley Chapman as well as running the Scarborough office which covers York, Malton and Pickering.
Emma recently masterminded the firm’s move to larger premises in Scarborough, where she manages its Yorkshire portfolio.
The office, in a former hair and beauty salon, was launched in December following a refurbishment.
“Being the first-ever female partner at Wasley Chapman is an incredible honour for me," said Emma.
"Ever since I joined the firm in 2009, I have set my sights on achieving this goal. There’s been a lot of hard work on the way, but I’m thrilled to have finally made a little piece of history,” she said.
Emma graduated as a bachelor of law from Teesside University before deciding to switch careers, and retrain as an accountant, obtaining both her AAT and ACCA qualifications.