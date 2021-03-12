NEW images revealing the appearance of the rapid electric vehicle charging hub planned for Monks Cross Park&Ride have been unveiled.
They show the hubs will have totems similar to those at petrol stations displaying the cost of charging.
It is set to cost drivers 25 pence per kWh to use the hubs, which City of York Council says will make it one of the cheapest places in the UK for Rapid and Ultra Rapid charging.
Customers are expected to stay for about 30 minutes and will be charged an overstay fee after 90 minutes. Building work has already begun at the first two sites at Monks Cross and Poppleton Bar Park&Rides, with the first drivers expected to use the hyper hubs in June or July.
The hubs are set to cost £2.2 million, with £400,000 funded by the council and the rest from government and European funds. Each hub will have four ultra-rapid chargers and four rapid chargers.