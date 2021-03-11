YORK City Football Club are appealing to the public for help after a number of break-ins.
The club say there have been two recent break-ins at the old Bootham Crescent ground.
A spokesman for the club said: "Items from inside the ground including seating have been stolen, as well as patches of turf from the pitch.
"It is especially disappointing at a time the club is auctioning items to raise much needed funds for the club and is frustrating for management and players who are currently using the facility to train.
"The Club is also due to start work on the careful and sensitive relocation of any ashes and urns which may be located under the pitch, an important process which will now be delayed due to the tampered surface.
"The club have been forced to increase security at the ground, an unnecessary cost during this difficult time for the club, and grounds staff are working hard to make the necessary repairs after the break ins.
"We request anyone with information about the break-ins to contact the club directly."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment