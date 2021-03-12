WHAT is it like to live a life of solitude in a tiny space dubbed the 'smallest house in England' - just 10ft by 8ft?

That's what we can find out today by watching this extraordinary film from the BBC archive.

In the short video, journalist Alan Whicker interviews Brother Walter Wilman, a 'hermit' who lived in the tiny wooden structure adjoining All Saints Church in North Street for 30 years.

The film, made in 1961 for the Tonight programme on BBC, takes us inside the world of Brother Walter, who had lived in the minuscule room since the 1930s.

Brother Walter was the sacristan of All Saints Church in York who lived in the pulpit-like structure under the knave of 12th church in North Street.

Alan Whicker in All Saints Church - by Brother Walter's 'cell'

The BBC film gives us an extraordinary glimpse inside Brother Walter's life.

We watch him shuffle around the compact space, putting the kettle on to make a brew, and opening a hatch to reveal the squint - a medieval peep hole - from which he can see what is going on in the adjoining church.

Brother Walter puts the kettle on inside his tiny home by All Saints Church in York

The squint - or peephole - through which Brother Walter can observe the activities of the church

Whicker asks him some intriguing questions too - including if he had his time over, would he live the same life again - and whether he is happy.

The answers are surprising.

"Oh no I shouldn't - I'm not so pious as all that - you must be very good and pious to choose a life like this, " answers Brother Walter to Whicker's first query.

However he did concede to being "quite happy" given his circumstances.

You can watch the video here...

The film is from the archives of the BBC - and one of many nostalgic videos that we will be sharing with readers in the coming weeks.

The tiny house has a fascinating history.

According to York Civic Trust, an original hermit’s cell was occupied in the 15th century by the visionary anchorite - a term for a religious recluse - Emma Raughton. She is said to have foreseen the death of King Henry V and the birth of his son, giving instructions, before birth, for the latter’s coronation which took place at Notre-Dame in Paris in 1431.

As for Brother Walter, the All Saints Church website has more about his life story. Born in Bradford, he left school at a young age to become a 'half timer' in the cloth trade, before following the call of the church.

In 1913 he was licensed as a lay reader. After spending time with the Royal Artillery in the First World War, he came to York and a long association with Father "Pat" Shaw took place. He lived in that little room with its "surprise" view of the lovely old church, where he could reflect on many things. His wanderings in the past took him abroad and he was for some years connected with the Franciscan Movement, but he always came back to York and All Saints.

