A YORK headteacher has spoken of his 'great sadness' about the devastating news of a former pupil's disappearance and subsequent developments.
Sarah Everard attended Fulford School before going to Durham University and then moving to London, and her family still live in the York area, with her father Jeremy a professor at the University of York.
She disappeared while walking home from a friend's house in Clapham on Wednesday evening last week, and a Metropolitan Police officer was arrested on suspicion of her murder yesterday.
Fulford School head Steve Lewis said today:"It was with great sadness that we learnt the devastating news of Sarah's disappearance and the events of the last few days.
"Sarah was a vibrant, caring and much valued member of our school community. She left Fulford School in 2005.
"She is still lovingly remembered by those who taught and knew her. Her joy, intelligence and positive spirit shone within the school. She was a lovely pupil and friend.
"Her family and friends are part of our community and our thoughts and warmest wishes go to all who have been lucky enough to have had her in their lives."