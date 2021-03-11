A RETURNING TV series is looking for people from York with various medical conditions to appear on the show.
Following on from the success of the first series, 5Star and Boom are calling for the people of York to feature on SKIN A+E.
The doors to the clinic will reopen, where a team of UK-based dermatologists will give participants a free consultation, advice and medical treatment if appropriate.
Dan Dunn, a producer on the series, said: "We are looking for people who have, for example, been told that their condition cannot be treated on the NHS, perhaps they are on a long waiting list for treatment or the treatment they have been hoping to receive has been delayed."
To get more information and fill in an application form please email the production company at: skin@boom-tv.co.uk
Applicants who are picked must be willing to talk openly and frankly about their condition. The deadline for applications is Friday April 30.