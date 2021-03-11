A NEW scheme has been set up by a housebuilder to help first time buyers into the housing market.
The new scheme, organised by Barratt Homes Yorkshire East, is exclusive to first time buyers only and is available on new properties that are built after April 1.
Paul Hogan, sales director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire East, said: "We’re looking forward to assisting property seekers with their move."
The scheme allows buyers to purchase a new home with just a five per cent deposit and a 75 per cent mortgage. The remaining 20 per cent is funded by an equity loan, interest-free for the first five years and repayable on the sale.
The price cap applied to Help to Buy homes in Yorkshire means buyers in York can use the scheme on new homes priced up to £228,100.
More information can be found online at: www.barratthomes.co.uk/HelptoBuy