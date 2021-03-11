CLIFTON Without and Skelton is shown to have the highest rolling case rate on the latest Public Health England (PHE) Covid map.
The PHE map shows that in the seven days up to March 5, Clifton Without and Skelton had a rolling rate of 129.3 cases per 100,000 population and 11 cases, both of which are the highest figures in the York area.
Strensall is shown to have had the second highest rate with 100.4 cases per 100,000 population and seven cases in the area.
Fourteen areas around York are shaded white on the Covid map, meaning that there were less than three cases in the area at the time so no data is shown.
The areas shaded white are:
- Bishopthorpe & Copmanthorpe
- Poppleton, Rufforth & Askham
- Rawcliffe & Clifton South
- Holgate East
- Clifton North
- York city centre
- Huntington
- Tang Hall
- Osbaldwick
- Dunnington, Elvington & Wheldrake
- Stamford Bridge & Sutton Upon Derwent
- Sheriff Hutton, Slingsby & Swinton
- Easingwold & Stillington
- Linton, Tollerton & Raskelf
The latest data shows that the city's overall rate stands at 45.6 cases per 100,000 population. This remains below the UK national average, which stands at 60.4.
The data also shows that 21 more cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic over 12,000 to 12,018.
The PHE Covid map can be viewed here.