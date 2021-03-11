BORIS Johnson has said he is 'shocked and deeply saddened' by developments in the investigation into the disappearance of York woman Sarah Everard.
The Prime Minister said: "Like the whole country, my thoughts are with her family and friends. We must work fast to find all the answers to this horrifying crime.”
His comments came as police continued to question a serving Metropolitan Police officer who has been arrested on suspicion of murdering the former Fulford School pupil, who disappeared in London just over a week ago.
Meanwhile, Home Secretary Priti Patel has said that “every woman should feel safe to walk our streets without fear of harassment or violence.”
She said: “I am deeply saddened by the developments in the Sarah Everard investigation. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Sarah, her family and friends at this unbearable time.
“Many women have shared their stories and concerns online since Sarah’s disappearance last week. These are so powerful because each and every woman can relate. Every woman should feel safe to walk on our streets without fear of harassment or violence.
“At this deeply sad and tragic time as we think and pray for Sarah and her family, I will continue through my role to do all I can to protect women and girls from violence and harassment.”