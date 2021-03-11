UPDATED: 9.15AM: The road has now reopened, but there is still queueing traffic due to an earlier medical emergency on the A1(M) Northbound between the Selby Fork and M1 Aberford By Pass turn offs.
A MAJOR road has been shut due to an ongoing police incident.
North Yorkshire Police say that the A1M is currently closed between Junctions 42 and 43 to allow police and other emergency services to deal with an ongoing incident.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
The road has been closed in order to facilitate the landing or the air ambulance.
Comments are closed on this article.