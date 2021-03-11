UPDATED 7.50AM: North Yorkshire Police say Clifton Bridge has been reopened they say: "Thanks for your patience and understanding while we dealt with the incident."
A BRIDGE in York is currently closed due to an ongoing police incident.
Police are currently on the scene at Water End in Clifton.
Clifton Bridge is closed in both directions as there's a police incident between Westminster Road and Salisbury Road. Traffic is coping well.
The precise nature of the incident is not known at this time.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
"We will update you as soon as the bridge is reopened.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding."
York Rescue Boat say: "The team were called out just before 6.30 this morning by police alongside North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and Yorkshire Ambulance to an incident near Clifton Bridge in York."
More to follow.