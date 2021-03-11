POLICE are searching for a missing York teenager.
Liberty Young, 18, was last seen at about 4pm on Tuesday in New Earswick, said North Yorkshire Police.
A spokesperson said she was last seen wearing a black, waist length puffa jacket and black leggings, and was thought to have a small trolley type suitcase with her.
They said she was 1metre, 57cms tall, with blond shoulder length straight hair and was of a slim build.
Anyone with any information which would help officers to locate Liberty is being urged to phone 101, but anyone with any immediate sightings of Liberty should call 999, quoting reference NYP-10032021-0316.