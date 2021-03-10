HUMAN remains have been found in the search for missing York woman Sarah Everard, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has said.

The discovery was made in an area of woodland in Ashford in Kent, said the Commissioner.

“We are not able to confirm any identity. That may take some considerable time,” she added.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police search woodland near to Great Chart Golf and Lesiure in Ashford, Kent, on Wednesday

“Specialist officers have been with Sarah’s family to update them on the investigation and continue to give them the best support possible.”

Ms Everard’s disappearance in “awful and wicked circumstances” are every family’s nightmare, Ms Dick said.

She said Londoners should know that it is “thankfully incredibly rare” for a woman to be abducted from the capital’s streets.

The commissioner added her thoughts are with Ms Everard’s family.

Forensic officers outside a house in Freemens Way in Deal, Kent

The news comes after a police officer was arrested earlier today on suspicion of murder by detectives investigating the disappearance in London of the former Fulford School pupil.

Ms Dick added: “The news today that it was a Metropolitan Police officer who was arrested on suspicion of Sarah’s murder has sent shockwaves and anger through the public and through the Met.

“I speak on behalf of all my colleagues when I say that we are utterly appalled at this dreadful, dreadful news.

“Our job is to patrol the streets and to protect people.”

The Metropolitan Police said the officer, who works in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was originally arrested last night on suspicion of kidnap.

It said he had been further arrested today on suspicion of murder and a separate allegation of indecent exposure.

"The man is a serving Metropolitan Police officer in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command," it said in a statement. "His primary role was uniformed patrol duties of diplomatic premises.

"A woman, who is aged in her 30s, was also arrested on the evening of March 9 on suspicion of assisting an offender. She remains in custody.

A forensic officer photographs a garage next to a house in Freemens Way in Deal, Kent

"Officers are searching locations in London and Kent including a property in Deal and an area of woodland near Ashford.

"Following the arrest of the police officer, the Metropolitan Police has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct."