YORK will be hosting a 'Girl's Night Out' with a difference tonight.

It will be online, of course - Covid restrictions dictate that.

But the Girl's Night Out that kicks off at 8pm this evening will be different in another way, too: it will be open to men as well as women...

The event has been organised by the York Racial Equality Network (YREN) as part of a series of events it has run to mark international women's week.

"Everyone is welcome to attend our online events, men included!" said YREN coordinator Ruth Batty.

"So if you miss socialising at the weekends, join us. Guests are invited to put on their glad rags and bring along their favourite tipple, whether that is gin or tea.

"You can pop in for half an hour, or stay the whole evening, whichever.

"You do not have to be a member of York Racial Equality Network to join in. We know that this year has been really hard and isolating for a lot of people, so please come along to meet us”.

If you do want to join in this evening's 8pm event, you will need to register by 7pm here

For those who have been missing live theatre, YREN also has a treat in store at 1.30pm on Sunday.

Black Women Let Loose Theatre Company will be performing monologues, sketches and poetry, followed by a question and answer session with the performers.

The Bristol-based theatre group was set up to highlight the experiences of women of African and Caribbean descent through theatre. "We are really delighted to end our International Women’s Week programme with a live performance by BWLL,” said Ruth.

Free tickets can be booked before 12.30pm on Sunday here