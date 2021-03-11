Cancel culture has decided to try and silence Piers Morgan. Well, good luck with that one, because somehow I can’t see him going quietly.

I’ve certainly never liked him - he’s not the kind of person you’d invite over for dinner. Having said that he has done what almost nobody else has had the guts to do, least of all the official opposition, which is properly humiliate the current government.

ITV need look no further than what happened when the BBC sacked Piers Morgan’s arch enemy Jeremy Clarkson.

Morgan was right to defend the monarchy.

If we elected our head of state, Morgan himself could end up getting the job.

Dr Scott Marmion, Woodthorpe, York

Whatever happened to free speech?

Evelyn Beatrice Hall once wrote ‘I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it’.

This no longer appears to apply. People in the public eye are lambasted if their views differ from others, often leading to dismissal or resignation.

It is about time more tolerance was shown by all. People have a right to say things and people have a right to disagree, but in a civil manner without fear of the consequences from woke groups.

Les Coverdale, Elvington

Surely there’s more important news than this?

Over the past year there have been thousands upon thousands of people who have died of covid-19. Thousands of babies and young children in large parts of the world are dying of starvation and from drinking dirty water, and there are other dreadful happenings.

But what is the main news? Meghan going on about about how bad her life was with the Royal Family.

Thank goodness William married a down-to-earth girl without a title and whose forbears were working class from the Northeast.

Maureen Robinson, Broadway, York