Council tax in York is set to rise by almost five per cent this year, after councillors voted for the biggest increase possible without having to hold a local referendum.

The rise will see the council tax bill for a band D home rise to a total of £1,797.56 a year.

Despite the rise, the council says it will still need to make savings of almost £8 million just to balance the books.

The decision has prompted a flood of complaints - both online and via The Press’ letters page - from readers questioning how local people already hard-hit by the Covid pandemic will be able to afford to pay.

So why does the council need to raise council tax by so much? How will the money be spent? And how does the council tax we pay in York compare to other local authorities regionally and nationally?

We put a series of questions to the council...

Following the 4.99 per cent rise proposed, what will be the annual cost in council tax for people in band A, B, C, D and E?

Band A: £1,198.38

Band B: £1,398.10

Band C: £1,597.83

Band D: £1,797.56

Band E: £2,197.02

Note: Figures are accurate for ‘unparished’ areas of York where there is no parish council.

How does York’s council tax compare to what people are paying in other North Yorkshire areas?

The total amount of council tax currently paid by people living in other areas of North Yorkshire is made up of elements for both the county and district council, as well as police, and fire. The figures for Band D properties in districts near York in this financial year (ie before any rise in council tax) are:

Ryedale: £1902.66

Selby: £1,885.15

Hambleton: £1870.73

Harrogate: £1,947.85



How does the York council tax compare to other unitary authorities nationally?

In 2020/21 York was the seventh lowest out of 57 unitary authorities. This is because we haven’t increased it by as much as other authorities historically.

When will the new council tax rates kick in?

From April 1, 2021

What have been the York council tax increases over the last five years?

In 2015/16 the city council received a government grant to allow it to freeze council tax for a year. In every year since, however, there have been rises of between 3 and 3.99 per cent - culminating in this year’s 4.99 per cent rise.

The rises in each of the last five years were as follows:

2016/17: 3 per cent

2017/18: 3.70 per cent

2018/19: 3.49 per cent

2019/20: 3.25 per cent

2020/21: 3.99 per cent

Since 2016/2017 the percentage increase has included a ring-fenced amount for adult social care labelled the ‘adult social care precept’.

Much of this year's increase in council tax in York will go towards adult social care

What other elements (police, fire etc) will be included on the council tax bill when it arrives. Does City of York have any say on these?

Your council tax includes charges for policing and fire services. These are known as the ‘police precept’ and the ‘fire precept’, and are set by North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner. Parished areas of York also set a precept decided by the parish council.

Why was it necessary to put council tax up by the maximum permitted without a referendum?

Over the last year, demand for council services has increased, and at the same time, income has significantly fallen as a result of the pandemic. Whilst the Government has provided some financial support, it does not cover the gap caused by falling income and increasing costs, meaning the council had faced a significant budget gap of over £15 million next year.

Recognising the current economic challenges and support needed for local residents, the council is increasing its total spending by £2.6 million on adult social care and support for children and young people, whilst investing additional resources to protect frontline services and to accelerate the city’s economic recovery.

To continue this work to build back better, the 2021/22 budget includes a £3.5 million Covid Recovery Fund, so that the council can continue to fund vital services for local residents and businesses. The authority will also continue its £600 million capital investment programme to accelerate the city’s economic recovery, whilst continuing to support local residents, businesses and communities.

In order to balance the books, the council is having to deliver savings and efficiencies totalling £7.9 million.

The 4.99 per cent rise in council tax will be made up of two elements.

Basic council tax will rise by 1.99 per cent. The additional 3 per cent increase (making a total of 4.99 per cent) will be used to provide £2.5million dedicated support for adult social care services, in line with the government’s suggested adult social care precept.

How much will the 4.99 per cent rise raise for the city budget?

The amount raised though council tax charges this year will be £98.051 million (an increase from £93.808 million in 2020/21).

How will this money be spent?

The adult social care precept (that 3 per cent rise) will be spent exclusively on adult social care. Police and fire precepts, which contribute towards the costs of emergency services, will also have an impact on council tax. The level of the police and fire precept charge varies according to the band.

The council said on February 27 that it will also need to make almost £8 million of savings to balance the books. Where will these cuts fall?

Ways to save costs and cut expenditure have been identified across multiple directorates. These measures range from reviewing support services to reducing the cost for supplies, maximising funding opportunities and streamlining service delivery.

Many York people will have been furloughed or have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic. What support will be available for them if they struggle to pay their council tax?

There are various support options available if you are struggling to manage your council tax bill. Full details can be found at www.york.gov.uk/DiscountsAndExemptions.

Council Tax Support (CTS) is a ‘means tested’ discount off your council tax bill. You’re likely to qualify for Council Tax Support if you’re on welfare benefits or a low income. You could receive a maximum discount of 77.5 per cent if you’re of working age or 100 per cent if you’re of Pension Credit age.

The Council Tax Discretionary Reduction Scheme also provides assistance to people unable to pay their council tax bill. However, we can only make reductions on the basis of hardship. For example, you may be receiving benefits but your Council Tax Support doesn’t cover all your council tax bill or you could have lost your job and have no savings. To be eligible, we’ll need you to confirm why you’re unable to pay your council tax bill, whether you’ve received debt or benefits advice and details of your household income, expenditure and savings.