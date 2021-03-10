A LABRADOR named Henry had a lucky escape after he fell 15 metres down a cliff face.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at about 11.16am today to woodland at Nidd Gorge after reports of a dog in difficulty.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from Harrogate, Ripon and Tadcaster attended and found that a labrador, named Henry, had fallen from the path and ended up 15m below on a ledge on the side of a ravine.
"Henry's owner's had tried to scramble down to him but without success.
"Fire crews lowered a firefighter down to Henry and the dog was wrapped in a salvage sheet and lowered down to safety."
Comments are closed on this article.