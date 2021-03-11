YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell is inviting constituents to a Zoom public meeting to discuss how to tackle loneliness after Covid.
The Shadow Minister for Civil Society and Loneliness says she is holding the meeting because she has been contacted by a large number of people telling her they feel lonely, isolated and scared as the country eases out of its third national lockdown.
She said others had experienced loneliness for a long time but longed for friends to talk to and people who cared.
The MP said she and meeting co-host Cllr Anna Perrett, Labour Group spokesperson for Health and Adult Social Care at City of York Council, wanted to work with charities and agencies to find ways to tackle the growing crisis.
She said Jennifer Allott, Chief Officer from Age UK York, was attending the meeting and representatives from The Red Cross, Marmalade Trust and the Jo Cox Foundation had been invited.
Cllr Perrett said: "It is vital that we start talking about loneliness, and this meeting provides us a great opportunity to start that conversation."
The meeting will take place on Saturday March 20 from 11am until noon and tickets are available at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/loneliness-meeting-tickets-145213003001?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
