YORK Hospital bosses have come under fire over plans to change the way A&E works so that some less seriously ill or injured patients can be 'streamed off' to be dealt with by staff working for a private company.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell claimed the hospital was being 'irresponsible' by seeking to outsource some A&E services, including initial assessment and minor injury care, to private firm Vocare.

Emergency departments should decide who is treated in emergency departments, not private organisations, she said.

The hospital trust's medical director, Dr James Taylor, defended the planned changes, saying they would help reduce overcrowding in A&E and ensure patients are 'seen in the right place by the right clinical staff.'

Vocare was already commissioned by the Vale of York CCG to provide the current minor illness service and GP out-of-hours service which was alongside the emergency department, he said.

The new proposals aim to build upon that by creating a GP- and Vocare-led 'Urgent Treatment Centre' (UTC) where the minor illness and GP our-of-hours service now is. It will deal with some of the patients who come to A&E, reducing pressure on A&E itself. Patients will also be able to make appointments to visit the UTC directly by calling 111.

But the proposals have still prompted unease, and letters to The Press questioning the need for the changes.

York Hospital's Accident and Emergency department

We put a series of questions to the hospital about the proposals...

Where will the new urgent treatment centre be based?

At York Hospital, alongside the emergency department - where the GP-led service is currently.

What sort of injuries and illnesses could be dealt with in the UTC?

National estimates suggest up to three million people who come to A&E each year could have their needs addressed elsewhere in the urgent care system. The proposal is to stream the minor injury patients currently seen in A&E to be seen instead in the UTC. This should reduce crowding in the emergency department and ensure that the skills and expertise of the emergency care staff are available for the patients that most need them.

Urgent treatment centres are equipped to diagnose and deal with many of the most common ailments people attend A&E for. They provide a locally accessible and convenient alternative to A&E for patients who do not need to attend hospital.

Who would decide which patients would be treated in the new UTC?

UTCs are GP-led, open at least 12 hours a day, every day, and offer appointments that can be booked through 111 or through a GP referral. The streaming of patients on arrival into the emergency department will continue to be managed by experienced nurses, employed by the York Hospitals Trust.

Which patients will continue to be treated by hospital staff in A&E?

The UTC will ease the pressure on the hospital and free up the emergency department to focus on the patients that need more urgent help and are more serious cases.

Will patients in the UTC be treated by doctors and nurses employed by the hospital trust, or by Vocare?

As is the case now, staff employed by the Trust will continue to work alongside Vocare staff to deliver the service. There are no plans for Trust staff employment to be transferred to Vocare. Vocare will continue to staff the UTC with medical and nursing staff, as they do now with the GP-led out-of-hours service.

Will payment for the UTC come from York Hospital funds?

No. This service has been commissioned by Vale of York CCG who holds the contract with Vocare.

Will staffing or capacity or resources at the hospital be reduced as a result of some patients being referred to the UTC?

No.

Ambulances outside A&E in York

What would the cost per patient be compared to the cost-per-patient if care for the same patients were provided by the hospital?

This service is commissioned by Vale of York CCG, who hold the contract with Vocare. The amount that is paid for urgent attendances, diagnostic tests and treatments is determined nationally.

The success of the national vaccination roll-out compared to the poor national test and trace system operated by private organisations suggests that the NHS often performs significantly better than private organisations in running health services. Why therefore can’t York Hospital provide an ‘in-house’ UTC staffed by its own staff?

Vale of York CCG already holds contracts with Vocare and with the York Hospitals Trust. As the two current providers, it makes sense to continue to work together to meet the guidelines and to enable improvements such as direct booking of appointments for minor illness and injury via NHS 111.

What are the advantages of the UTC being provided by Vocare?

Vocare deliver GP out-of-hours and urgent care services to more than 4.5 million patients nationally, that support GP practices and hospitals. Working together on the UTC will reduce overcrowding in the emergency department, ensure that our emergency department staff are available to see the patients with the most urgent need, and that patients are seen in the right place by the right clinical staff. Vocare already runs the UTCs at Scarborough Hospital and Malton Hospital, as well as a number of other services on behalf of the NHS.

Is there not a danger the UTC may have to be taken in-house by the hospital in future if the trend towards using private organisations in the NHS is reversed?

The NHS’ aim, as outlined in the NHS Long Term Plan, is to ensure patients get the care they need, fast, and to relieve pressure on A&E departments. Working in partnership to deliver this service is one of the ways in which the NHS can provide a locally accessible and convenient alternative to A&E. Commissioners decide who they want to contract with to provide services.

What stage are the plans at and who will make a decision and when?

As current providers of the elements of the UTC we are working with Vocare to establish joint governance arrangements and developing the capability for patients with a minor injury to directly book into the UTC via NHS 111, with a view that these will be in place in early April 2021.